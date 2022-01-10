Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Fitness Air Force vs. Army Competition [Image 7 of 15]

    Spartan Fitness Air Force vs. Army Competition

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. service member deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, does push-ups during a three-day six-event U.S. Air Force versus U.S. Army spartan fitness competition, Oct. 1, 2022. During the Blue vs. Green competition, each side worked their cardio, core and muscle strength to win bragging rights and increase physical readiness. The Army’s strong but the Air Force leads the way, winning five of the six events and tying one. The Airmen of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing won the overall competition in a landslide victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Fitness Air Force vs. Army Competition [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Third Army
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Ninth Air Force
    ARCENT
    378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron

