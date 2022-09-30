Air and Marine Operations air crews respond to affected areas along Florida's coast after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Crews are ready with hoist-capable aircraft to assist anyone in need of emergency extraction. Photo by Ozzy Trevino
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7445154
|VIRIN:
|220930-H-D0456-018
|Resolution:
|5000x3333
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
