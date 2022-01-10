Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battleship Wisconsin veteran visits Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 3 of 4]

    Battleship Wisconsin veteran visits Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk (October 1, 2022) Jim Beutte, one of the Volunteer Museum Docents at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides some meaningful interpretation to Joseph Genet and his family. Genet served aboard the Battleship Wisconsin from 1951-1953, and was in the Downtown Norfolk, Virginia area to attend the USS Wisconsin annual reunion. Battleship Wisconsin is located next to the museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 11:45
    Photo ID: 7445098
    VIRIN: 221001-N-TG517-015
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: BARBERTON, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battleship Wisconsin veteran visits Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battleship Wisconsin veteran visits Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Battleship Wisconsin veteran visits Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Battleship Wisconsin veteran visits Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Battleship Wisconsin veteran visits Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWII Veteran
    Navy Veteran
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Korean War Veteran

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT