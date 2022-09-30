Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian - 202nd RHS [Image 24 of 29]

    Hurricane Ian - 202nd RHS

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 202nd RED HORSE Squadron clear roads in Fort Myers Beach, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    Air National Guard
    RED HORSE
    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    Hurricane Ian

