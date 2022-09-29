Hurricane Ian Survivor Says Next Time He'll Evacuate

ROTUNDA, FL (September 29, 2022)—Palm Island resident Jeff Crider is a Hurricane Ian survivor. Despite having weathered Hurricane Andrew and several other tropical storms without evacuating, Crider promises he will never shelter I place instead of evacuating again, after witnessing first-hand the intense winds and destruction of Hurricane Ian. (FEMA Photo by Lameen Witter)
