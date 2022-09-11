Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 18]

    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Uniforms of police, fire, and military personnel are set up in an outdoor display Sept. 9, 2022, at an area on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., to pay tribute to the first responders of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The uniform display was arranged by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office as part of the installation's observance for Patriot Day 2022 on Sept. 11, 2022. The uniform display was also set up at the Main Gate of the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7444865
    VIRIN: 220909-A-OK556-313
    Resolution: 2200x1543
    Size: 844.72 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy [Image 18 of 18], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy
    A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Essay: A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    9/11
    Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy
    September 11
    Remember 9/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT