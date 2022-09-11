Uniforms of police, fire, and military personnel are set up in an outdoor display Sept. 9, 2022, at an area on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., to pay tribute to the first responders of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The uniform display was arranged by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office as part of the installation's observance for Patriot Day 2022 on Sept. 11, 2022. The uniform display was also set up at the Main Gate of the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 02:02 Photo ID: 7444863 VIRIN: 220909-A-OK556-251 Resolution: 1866x1273 Size: 566.85 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A 2022 9/11 tribute at Fort McCoy [Image 18 of 18], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.