    USNS Mercy returns to San Diego upon completion of Pacific Partnership 2022 [Image 12 of 17]

    USNS Mercy returns to San Diego upon completion of Pacific Partnership 2022

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2019

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2022) – Chief Machinist Mate Thomas Reyes greets his family upon Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy’s (T-AH 19) return to San Diego after participating in Pacific Partnership 2022. Having just completed its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multi-national humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership 2022 host nations included Vietnam, Palau, the Philippines and Solomon Islands. U.S. Service Members carried out the mission alongside partner nation representatives from Australia, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2019
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 21:32
    Photo ID: 7444653
    VIRIN: 220930-N-HI500-1092
    Resolution: 1828x1219
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

