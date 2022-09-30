Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III thanks Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii/Commander, Naval Surface Group, MIDPAC after a tour of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Sept. 30, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7444610
|VIRIN:
|220930-D-TT977-0072
|Resolution:
|6872x4581
|Size:
|17.48 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 6 of 6], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
