Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, after a tour of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Sept. 30, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7444608
|VIRIN:
|220930-D-TT977-0083
|Resolution:
|3993x2662
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 6 of 6], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
