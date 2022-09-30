Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 2 of 6]

    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Wade, Commander, Joint Task Force-Red Hill, Sept. 30, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
