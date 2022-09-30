Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian BBQ

    PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christian Wilson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida National Guard unites with Operation BBQ Relief providing humanitarian aid for residents of Port Charlotte, Florida, in wake of Hurricane Ian.

