Equipment and supplies for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Defense Logistics Agency continue to arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 30, 2022. The installation is an established Incident Support Base and is used to pre-position equipment and personnel to rapidly deploy to areas that may be affected by Hurricane Ian (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Kingery).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 16:25 Photo ID: 7444127 VIRIN: 220930-F-ZZ966-1430 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.23 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FEMA Support Hurricane Ian [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.