Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Support Hurricane Ian [Image 5 of 7]

    FEMA Support Hurricane Ian

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Equipment and supplies for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Defense Logistics Agency continue to arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 30, 2022. The installation is an established Incident Support Base and is used to pre-position equipment and personnel to rapidly deploy to areas that may be affected by Hurricane Ian (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Kingery).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 16:25
    Photo ID: 7444125
    VIRIN: 220930-F-ZZ966-1434
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.93 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Support Hurricane Ian [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Support Hurricane Ian
    FEMA Support Hurricane Ian
    FEMA Support Hurricane Ian
    FEMA Support Hurricane Ian
    FEMA Support Hurricane Ian
    FEMA Support Hurricane Ian
    FEMA Support Hurricane Ian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    FEMA
    Montgomery
    Alabama
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT