Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Deploy to Commence Search and Rescue [Image 6 of 6]

    FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Deploy to Commence Search and Rescue

    MEDLEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Wesley Lagenour 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Medley, FL (Sept. 29, 2022) Boat teams one and two of FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 deploy to commence search and rescue on Palm Island.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:52
    Photo ID: 7443735
    VIRIN: 220930-O-FV683-133
    Resolution: 2056x1543
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: MEDLEY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Deploy to Commence Search and Rescue [Image 6 of 6], by Wesley Lagenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Deploy to Commence Search and Rescue
    FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Deploy to Commence Search and Rescue
    FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Deploy to Commence Search and Rescue
    FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Deploy to Commence Search and Rescue
    FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Deploy to Commence Search and Rescue
    FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Deploy to Commence Search and Rescue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    FEMA
    Ian
    Virginia Task Force 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT