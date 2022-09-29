Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Knox hosts biannual TAP Symposium

    Fort Knox hosts biannual TAP Symposium

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Keynote speaker Tracy McClure, president of Louisville’s Spalding University, addresses Transition Assistance Program personnel at the three-day annual training symposium at Fort Knox Sept. 27-29, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:45
    Photo ID: 7443720
    VIRIN: 220930-A-BB164-0005
    Resolution: 5345x2793
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox hosts biannual TAP Symposium, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Knox hosts biannual TAP Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Knox

    Kentucky

    TAP

    Transition Assistance Program

    TAP Symposium

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    ETS
    TAP Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT