    FL National Guard continues relief efforts across state

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Spc. Mathias Gentry 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jesmond Russ, a mechanic with the 144th Transportation Company prepares to hand out food to civilians affected by Hurricane Ian September 30, 2022 Port Charlotte, Fla. The Florida National Guard has been assisting state and local authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    #22DODHurricane

