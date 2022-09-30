Sgt. Jesmond Russ, a mechanic with the 144th Transportation Company prepares to hand out food to civilians affected by Hurricane Ian September 30, 2022 Port Charlotte, Fla. The Florida National Guard has been assisting state and local authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 13:43
|Photo ID:
|7443709
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-XK262-680
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|246.44 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FL National Guard continues relief efforts across state, by SPC Mathias Gentry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT