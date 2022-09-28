920th Rescue Wing HH-60G Pave Hawks sit inside the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, Sept. 28, 2022. The wing relocated its aircraft in anticipation of Hurricane Ian earlier this week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7443682
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-PB262-2346
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|121.31 KB
|Location:
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 920th RQW relocated aircraft in anticipation of Hurricane Ian [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT