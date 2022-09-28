Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    920th RQW relocated aircraft in anticipation of Hurricane Ian [Image 2 of 3]

    920th RQW relocated aircraft in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    920th Rescue Wing HH-60G Pave Hawks sit inside the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, Sept. 28, 2022. The wing relocated its aircraft in anticipation of Hurricane Ian earlier this week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

