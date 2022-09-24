Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR EOD Marines Conduct Joint Training Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    3d MLR EOD Marines Conduct Joint Training Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. service members with the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force load an unmanned underwater vehicle onto a combat rubber raiding craft during a joint explosive ordnance disposal exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 24, 2022. EOD technicians around the joint force conducted a week long joint-service level exercise where service members cohesively integrated, trained, and competed with one another while utilizing experimental technology. The training demonstrated progress in the U.S. Marine Corps Force Design 2030 efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:54
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLR EOD Marines Conduct Joint Training Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

