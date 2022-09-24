3d MLR EOD Marines Conduct Joint Training Exercise

U.S. service members with the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force load an unmanned underwater vehicle onto a combat rubber raiding craft during a joint explosive ordnance disposal exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 24, 2022. EOD technicians around the joint force conducted a week long joint-service level exercise where service members cohesively integrated, trained, and competed with one another while utilizing experimental technology. The training demonstrated progress in the U.S. Marine Corps Force Design 2030 efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

