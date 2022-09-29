An Air and Marine Operations UH-60 air crew flew along the Florida coast to assess damage after Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 29, 2022. Photo by Ozzy Trevino
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 13:31
|Photo ID:
|7443622
|VIRIN:
|220929-H-D0456-011
|Resolution:
|5000x3333
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT