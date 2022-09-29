Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    An Air and Marine Operations UH-60 air crew flew along the Florida coast to assess damage after Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 29, 2022. Photo by Ozzy Trevino

    TAGS

    customs and border protection
    florida
    cbp
    air and marine operations
    hurricane ian
    cbpian

