Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC [Image 31 of 34]

    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes Paraguayan General Brigadier Néstor Daniel Zalazar Echauri, Incoming Chief of Delegation of Paraguay to the Inter-American Defense Board for a campus Tour on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2022. During the visit, The General attended an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 12:21
    Photo ID: 7443423
    VIRIN: 220922-F-VO743-2031
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.09 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC [Image 34 of 34], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC
    Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    USSOUTHCOM
    Paraguay
    IADC
    IADB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT