Paraguay Incoming Chief of Delegation Visit to IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes Paraguayan General Brigadier Néstor Daniel Zalazar Echauri, Incoming Chief of Delegation of Paraguay to the Inter-American Defense Board for a campus Tour on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2022. During the visit, The General attended an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

