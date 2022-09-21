Hurlburt Field prepares to celebrate Fire Prevention Week

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott, a firefighter with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron knew from an early age he wanted to serve his community. Leading up to fire prevention week he shared a story of responding to a major motor vehicle accident and how his crews' actions that day ensured live saving measures were taken. Furthermore, he wants to continue to cultivate a mindset of giving back to the community within himself and the Airmen around him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

Date Taken: 09.21.2022
Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US