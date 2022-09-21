Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field prepares to celebrate Fire Prevention Week

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott, a firefighter with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron knew from an early age he wanted to serve his community. Leading up to fire prevention week he shared a story of responding to a major motor vehicle accident and how his crews' actions that day ensured live saving measures were taken. Furthermore, he wants to continue to cultivate a mindset of giving back to the community within himself and the Airmen around him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    Hurlburt Field
    Firefighter
    Fire Prevention Week
    1SOCES

