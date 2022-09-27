1-502 IN conducts Platoon LFX

Soldiers assigned to Hard Rock Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a Platoon Live Fire Exercise on Sept 27, 2022, at Cincu Training Area, Romania. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (U.S. Army photos by 2nd Lt. Stacey Shaw, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, Unit Public Affairs Representative.)

