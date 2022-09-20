Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Daily Operations [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Daily Operations

    BALTIC SEA

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    20920-N-GF955-1087
    BALTIC SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Alberto Monroy, from Waco, Texas, prepares a meal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Sept. 20, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 07:15
    Photo ID: 7442904
    VIRIN: 220920-N-GF955-1087
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    KEARSARGE ARG
    TF612
    US Europe and North Africa Command
    USNAVEU

