20920-N-GF955-1087
BALTIC SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Alberto Monroy, from Waco, Texas, prepares a meal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Sept. 20, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 07:15
|Photo ID:
|7442904
|VIRIN:
|220920-N-GF955-1087
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT