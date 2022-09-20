HSM 79, DET 2 Sailors Conduct Daily Operations

220920-N-GF955-1064

BALTIC SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 Detachment 2, remove an airborne low frequency sonar reeling machine from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Sept. 20, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

