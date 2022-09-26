220926-N-PC065-1128 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2022) – U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Brandon Fletcher, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), fires a M240B machine gun during live-fire training aboard the Arlington, Sept. 26, 2022. The Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 06:52 Photo ID: 7442897 VIRIN: 220926-N-PC065-1128 Resolution: 6677x4451 Size: 985.54 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arlington crew-served weapons training [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.