    USS Forrest Sherman Arrives in Taranto, Italy

    TARANTO, ITALY

    09.30.2022

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220930-N-DH616-0008 TARANTO, ITALY (September 30, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) exchanges honors with the Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Carlo Bergamini (F 590) of the Italian Navy during a sea and anchor evolution into Taranto, Italy. Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Arrives in Taranto, Italy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

