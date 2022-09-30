Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB #Spotlight — Spc. Janay Bowman

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Janay Bowman, is a Human Resources Specialist assigned to the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's S-1. As a Human Resources Specialist, Specialist Bowman’s duties include performing personnel and administrative functions in support of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and advising the commander, the staff, and unit Soldiers on human resource matters. (U.S. Army photo graphic by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 03:42
    Photo ID: 7442818
    VIRIN: 220930-A-FX425-0001
    Resolution: 1587x2245
    Size: 539.07 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Hometown: MORROW, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB #Spotlight — Spc. Janay Bowman, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    BrigadeofExcellence
    2dTSBSpotlight

