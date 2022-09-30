2d TSB #Spotlight — Spc. Janay Bowman

U.S. Army Spc. Janay Bowman, is a Human Resources Specialist assigned to the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's S-1. As a Human Resources Specialist, Specialist Bowman’s duties include performing personnel and administrative functions in support of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and advising the commander, the staff, and unit Soldiers on human resource matters. (U.S. Army photo graphic by Candy Knight)

