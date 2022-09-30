David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speaks with Dr. Michael Jordan, vice president of the American Red Cross and Randy Bagwell, senior director of the Asia Pacific Division, American Red Cross at CFAS Sept. 30, 2022. Jordan and Bagwell visited CFAS to tour its facilities, meet with personnel assigned to area commands, and increase their familiarity with CFAS’ mission and relationships with the American Red Cross. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 03:14 Photo ID: 7442817 VIRIN: 220930-N-CA060-1010 Resolution: 5020x3347 Size: 772.18 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Red Cross Visits CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.