    American Red Cross Visits CFAS [Image 1 of 2]

    American Red Cross Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speaks with Dr. Michael Jordan, vice president of the American Red Cross and Randy Bagwell, senior director of the Asia Pacific Division, American Red Cross at CFAS Sept. 30, 2022. Jordan and Bagwell visited CFAS to tour its facilities, meet with personnel assigned to area commands, and increase their familiarity with CFAS’ mission and relationships with the American Red Cross. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

