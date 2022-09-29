Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomes His Excellency, Jose C. Faustino, Officer-in-Charge, Philippine Department of National Defense to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp Smith, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2022. Austin is in Hawaii meeting with key allies in the region and visiting Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 22:36
|Photo ID:
|7442677
|VIRIN:
|220929-D-TT977-0142
|Resolution:
|7577x5051
|Size:
|19.52 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visit to INDOPACOM [Image 10 of 10], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT