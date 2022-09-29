Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visit to INDOPACOM [Image 4 of 10]

    SECDEF Visit to INDOPACOM

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomes His Excellency, Jose C. Faustino, Officer-in-Charge, Philippine Department of National Defense to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp Smith, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2022. Austin is in Hawaii meeting with key allies in the region and visiting Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Austin
    Hawaii
    SECDEF
    INDOPACOM
    Aquilino
    Philppines

