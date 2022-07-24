Seabees and Marines during a Seabee Combat Warfare class on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan.

Okinawa, Japan (June 24, 2022) Lt. Camacho with the 31st Combat Logistics Battalion trains Marines within the unit and Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 on Radio Communications while working towards their Seabee Combat Warfare (SCW) Qualification. The Seabees are attached to Marine Expeditionary Unit out of Camp Hansen in efforts to strengthen joint forces operations for the future. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class King/Released)

