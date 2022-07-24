Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees and Marines during a Seabee Combat Warfare class on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan.

    JAPAN

    07.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nettie Manfull 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Okinawa, Japan (June 24, 2022) Lt. Camacho with the 31st Combat Logistics Battalion trains Marines within the unit and Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 on Radio Communications while working towards their Seabee Combat Warfare (SCW) Qualification. The Seabees are attached to Marine Expeditionary Unit out of Camp Hansen in efforts to strengthen joint forces operations for the future. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class King/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 21:21
    Photo ID: 7442661
    VIRIN: 220724-N-NO818-0001
    Resolution: 1920x1440
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees and Marines during a Seabee Combat Warfare class on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan., by PO3 Nettie Manfull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB4
    Marines
    31st Combat Logistics Battalion

