Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NDEAM Day 7

    NDEAM Day 7

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Rhiannon Brown 

    SAF Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    Day #7 — Use Social Media to Promote Your Activities
    Link: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/odep/initiatives/ndeam/ideas/day-7

    Digital tips: https://digital.gov/resources/federal-social-media-accessibility-toolkit-hackpad/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 19:29
    Photo ID: 7442493
    VIRIN: 220929-F-KV097-1007
    Resolution: 826x348
    Size: 58.87 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDEAM Day 7, by Rhiannon Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    DAF
    Inclusion
    NDEAM
    Disability Employment Awareness Month
    DEIA
    DAFNDEAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT