Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisiana National Guard sends trucks, Soldiers to Florida [Image 2 of 4]

    Louisiana National Guard sends trucks, Soldiers to Florida

    SLIDELL, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Nearly 60 Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 1087th Transportation Company, 165th Combat Sustainment and Support Brigade, 139th Regional Support Group, prepare roughly 30 tactical vehicles to assist emergency operations in Florida after Hurricane Ian, Slidell, Louisiana, Sept. 29, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 18:10
    Photo ID: 7442387
    VIRIN: 220929-Z-PJ019-1001
    Resolution: 5082x3381
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SLIDELL, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana National Guard sends trucks, Soldiers to Florida [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Louisiana National Guard sends trucks, Soldiers to Florida
    Louisiana National Guard sends trucks, Soldiers to Florida
    Louisiana National Guard sends trucks, Soldiers to Florida
    Louisiana National Guard sends trucks, Soldiers to Florida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Florida
    National Guard
    HurricaneIan22
    Protect What Matters
    Florida National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT