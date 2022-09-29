Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Port Royal Decomissioning, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MIDPAC [Image 1 of 4]

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Victoria Estrada 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

    220929-N-RB238-10924
    USS Port Royal Decomissioning at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 29 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Brianna McLaughlin)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 17:17
    Photo ID: 7442326
    VIRIN: 220929-N-RB238-924
    Resolution: 1800x1082
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Port Royal Decomissioning, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MIDPAC [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Victoria Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Port Royal Decomissioning, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MIDPAC
    USS Port Royal Decomissioning, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MIDPAC
    USS Port Royal Decommissioning, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MIDPAC
    USS Port Royal Decommissioning, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MIDPAC

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    MIDPAC
    USS Port Royal Decomissioning

