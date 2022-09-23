Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Love JBPHH" leads base clean up efforts

    “Love JBPHH” leads base clean up efforts

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Walter Priebe III, Pacific Air Forces deputy director of Space Force, picks up trash along a road during a base cleanup event Sep. 23, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The volunteers focussed their efforts on debris throughout the main roads and parking lots, and amassed nearly three thousand pounds of trash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 14:32
    Photo ID: 7441910
    VIRIN: 220923-F-JB127-0007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Love JBPHH" leads base clean up efforts [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &ldquo;Love JBPHH&rdquo; leads base clean up efforts

    JBPHH
    USN
    USAF
    15th Wing
    647th Air Base Group
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

