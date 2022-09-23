“Love JBPHH” leads base clean up efforts

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Walter Priebe III, Pacific Air Forces deputy director of Space Force, picks up trash along a road during a base cleanup event Sep. 23, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The volunteers focussed their efforts on debris throughout the main roads and parking lots, and amassed nearly three thousand pounds of trash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

