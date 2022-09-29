U.S.Customs and Border Protection officers with the Office of Field Operations conduct oversight operations at the Region IV Emergency Operations Center in Doral, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022. CBP photo by Glenn Fawcett
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 13:32
|Photo ID:
|7441742
|VIRIN:
|220929-H-NI589-005
|Resolution:
|6720x4316
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian, by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT