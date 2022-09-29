U.S. Coast Guard aircrew hoists people from flooded areas near Sanibel, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews continue to conduct search and rescue operations in affected areas.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Joey Feldman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 11:52 Photo ID: 7441635 VIRIN: 220929-G-G0107-1076 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 1.28 MB Location: US Web Views: 53 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard aircrews rescue people near Sanibel, Florida [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.