U.S. Coast Guard aircrew hoists people from flooded areas near Sanibel, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews continue to conduct search and rescue operations in affected areas.
(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Joey Feldman)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 11:52
|Photo ID:
|7441635
|VIRIN:
|220929-G-G0107-1076
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|53
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard aircrews rescue people near Sanibel, Florida [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
