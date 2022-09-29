Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrews rescue people near Sanibel, Florida

    Coast Guard aircrews rescue people near Sanibel, Florida

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard aircrew hoists people from flooded areas near Sanibel, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews continue to conduct search and rescue operations in affected areas.
