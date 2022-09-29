Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Lakes Firefighters Receive Awards

    GREAT LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES (Sep. 29, 2022) Firefighter-EMT David Cullen, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services, received a CNIC Fire & Emergency Services Life Saving Award certificate from Capt. Jason J. Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer (left), and Capt. Kertreck V. Brooks, Recruit Training Command commanding officer, related to life saving actions on June 7, 2022. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

