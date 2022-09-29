Great Lakes Firefighters Receive Awards

GREAT LAKES (Sep. 29, 2022) Firefighter-EMT Nick Neumeier, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services, received a CNIC Fire & Emergency Services Significant Achievement Award certificate from Capt. Jason J. Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer (left), and Capt. Kertreck V. Brooks, Recruit Training Command commanding officer, related to life saving actions on June 7, 2022. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

