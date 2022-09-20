Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea [Image 3 of 3]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

    BALTIC SEA

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    BALTIC SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), flies above the Baltic Sea during flight operations with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 20, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 08:51
    Photo ID: 7441401
    VIRIN: 220920-N-MZ836-1053
    Resolution: 12263x8175
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HUEY
    FLIGHT OPERATIONS
    MARINE AVIATION
    DEPLOYMENT
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT