    CAPT Sarmiento USNR

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NSA Bahrain - U.S. Navy Capt. Joanna Sarmiento, the Deputy Commander of Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF51/5), conducts the Operations and Intelligence Brief at TF51/5 September 28, 2022. Capt. Sarmiento is one of dozens of reserve Sailors who have deployed to in support of TF 51/5 over the years. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support CENTCOM, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

