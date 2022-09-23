Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GovGuam Hosts Gold Star Family Proclamation Signing [Image 4 of 6]

    GovGuam Hosts Gold Star Family Proclamation Signing

    HAGÅTÑA, GUAM, GUAM

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Randall Ramaswamy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    HAGÅTÑA, Guam (Sept. 23, 2022) – Guam’s Governor Lourdes “Lou” Leon Guerror and Lt. Governor Joshua Tenorio hosted a proclamation signing at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex, with guests Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Dr. Marcia L. Gladney, and attending Gold Star Families, declaring Sept. 22 as Gold Star Family Day, and Sept. 25 as Gold Star Mother’s Day. (U.S. Navy photos by Randall W. Ramaswamy)

    This work, GovGuam Hosts Gold Star Family Proclamation Signing [Image 6 of 6], by Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veterans
    jrm
    gold star family
    GovGuam

