GovGuam Hosts Gold Star Family Proclamation Signing

HAGÅTÑA, Guam (Sept. 23, 2022) – Guam’s Governor Lourdes “Lou” Leon Guerror and Lt. Governor Joshua Tenorio hosted a proclamation signing at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex, with guests Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Dr. Marcia L. Gladney, and attending Gold Star Families, declaring Sept. 22 as Gold Star Family Day, and Sept. 25 as Gold Star Mother’s Day. (U.S. Navy photos by Randall W. Ramaswamy)

