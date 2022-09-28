JRM Commander Speaks with FFSC at Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 28, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson met with Naval Base Guam’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) staff, Sept. 28. Nicholson discussed concerns facing FFSC, answered questions, and the team was recognized and presented with command coins. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall W. Ramaswamy)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 23:32
|Photo ID:
|7440939
|VIRIN:
|220928-N-OH628-1008
|Resolution:
|6489x4653
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
