Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRM Commander Speaks with FFSC at Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 4]

    JRM Commander Speaks with FFSC at Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Randall Ramaswamy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 28, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson met with Naval Base Guam’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) staff, Sept. 28. Nicholson discussed concerns facing FFSC, answered questions, and the team was recognized and presented with command coins. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall W. Ramaswamy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 23:32
    Photo ID: 7440939
    VIRIN: 220928-N-OH628-1008
    Resolution: 6489x4653
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRM Commander Speaks with FFSC at Naval Base Guam [Image 4 of 4], by Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRM Commander Speaks with FFSC at Naval Base Guam
    JRM Commander Speaks with FFSC at Naval Base Guam
    JRM Commander Speaks with FFSC at Naval Base Guam
    JRM Commander Speaks with FFSC at Naval Base Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    us naval base guam
    ffsc nbg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT