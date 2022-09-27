Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOSS 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony 2022 [Image 11 of 14]

    BOSS 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony 2022

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Courtney Davis 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army and KATUSA Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG Humphreys pose for a group photo after winning the annual Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Inclusion Cup at the BOSS 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony held at Humphreys Family Theater, Sept. 27, 2022. HHC also received an award for the Best BOSS Inclusion Video, Best Brigade BOSS Board, and Best Battalion BOSS Board in the USAG Humphreys BOSS Program for Fiscal Year 22. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Courtney Davis)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 21:34
    Photo ID: 7440846
    VIRIN: 220927-A-LP279-1291
    Resolution: 5662x3561
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
