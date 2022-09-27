BOSS 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony 2022

U.S. Army and KATUSA Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG Humphreys pose for a group photo after winning the annual Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Inclusion Cup at the BOSS 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony held at Humphreys Family Theater, Sept. 27, 2022. HHC also received an award for the Best BOSS Inclusion Video, Best Brigade BOSS Board, and Best Battalion BOSS Board in the USAG Humphreys BOSS Program for Fiscal Year 22. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Courtney Davis)

