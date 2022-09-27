BOSS 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony 2022

South Korean KATUSA Soldier Pfc. Min Su Kim places the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Headquarters and Headquarters Company unit crest on the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Inclusion Cup trophy during the 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony at Humphreys Family Theater on Sept. 27, 2022. HHC won first place in the annual competition and received an award for the Best BOSS Inclusion Video, Best Brigade BOSS Board, and Best Battalion BOSS Board in the USAG Humphreys BOSS Program for Fiscal Year 22. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Courtney Davis)

